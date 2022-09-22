Ryan Evans In 'High School Musical' 'Memba Him?!

American actor, singer and songwriter Lucas Grabeel was just 21 years old when he was first cast as Ryan Evans -- the enthusiastic singer, dancer and Sharpay's twin brother -- in Disney's "High School Musical" back in 2006.

Lucas shared the big screen with Zac Efron as the competitive yet caring boyfriend of Grabriella, Troy Bolton, Vanessa Hudgens as the charming and smart girl, Gabriella Montez, Ashley Tisdale as the bossy, hardworking and at times a tad narcissistic, Sharpay Evans, and Corbin Bleu as the independent and mature basketball player, Chad Danforth.