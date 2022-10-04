Angelina Jolie Brings Up Brad Pitt Fight on Private Jet in Winery Lawsuit

Angelina Jolie is rehashing her infamous plane fight with Brad Pitt in their winery dispute ... we will explain.

As we have reported, Angelina claimed Brad got physical with one of their kids and her on a private jet back in 2016 ... something she says triggered their divorce. She repeated the allegations recently when she filed a lawsuit against the FBI to release the file on the plane incident.

Angelina now claims she was forced to sell her interest in the Chateau Miraval winery they own because of the divorce. They are currently in a legal dispute over whether she had a right to sell her interest to a third party without Brad's approval.

As for why she's bringing up the plane incident again in the winery dispute ... it's simply unclear, except for the fact that it relates to the divorce that made her want to sell her interest in the winery.

Fact is ... whatever happened on the plane will almost certainly have no impact on the legal claims she's making in the winery lawsuit.

As for those claims, however, Angelina details again what she says happened on the jet, but this time she says Brad got physical with two of their children, not just one. She says Brad choked one of the kids and struck another in the face. Brad has denied the claim.

She also says Brad poured beer on her, and beer and red wine on the kids.

And there's more ... she says by 2019, she did not want to be in an alcohol-related business with Brad given his past alcohol problem.