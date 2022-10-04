Coldplay Postpones Shows, Chris Martin Has Serious Lung Infection

Chris Martin will be taking some time off after coming down with a serious lung infection, forcing the band to cancel a string of shows in Brazil.

Coldplay announced Tuesday that 8 upcoming shows in Brazil through the month of October will all be pushed to 2023. The band says Chris has a serious lung infection and has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next 3 weeks.

The band has been tearing through the 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' this year.

The rest of the statement reads, "To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience,” saying, “and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris’ health."

In the meantime, Coldplay says they will be honoring refunds but they are assuring fans their current tickets will be valid for the new dates. The good news, it looks like it's something Chris will totally recover from.