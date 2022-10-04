This Balm Helps Treat Eczema Down To The Pores

Right Down to the Pores

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Balmonds all-natural skincare is finding new fans across the pond ahead of its launch in North American stores this autumn.

Their dermatologist-approved hero product, aptly named, Skin Salvation, is a balm made of beeswax and hemp seed oil, a fantastically effective and eco-friendly alternative to the usual paraffin or petrolatum-based emollients.

For sufferers battling eczema, psoriasis and acne, the balm has been a godsend.

Everything in the Balmonds range is suitable for all ages and all skin types, including babies over 6 weeks and pregnant women. SkinSAFE, a partner of the MAYO CLINIC has even awarded Skin Salvation their ‘TRUSTED CHOICE’ medal.

So, if you’re suffering from scratchy, sensitive, ouchy skin, or are simply ready to soothe dryness, especially with the cooling temperatures of autumn fast approaching, get our exclusive discount -- 15% off Balmonds - with the code TMZ15.