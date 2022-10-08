Hollywood Gets Into The Scary Season!

'Tis the season to eat, drink and be scary ... and celebs are already dressing the part and getting right into the spooky spirit!

Megan Thee Stallion leads the spooky pack with a Jack-o'-lantern in place of her 'hot girl' head, while Isla Fisher looked eager to suck out your blood and "Halloween" icon Jamie Lee Curtis brought the gory to her 'gram exposing her sharpest knife. All in all .. these stars are lookin' like a bunch of bad witches!