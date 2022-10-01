September 2022 Hot Shots
September 2022 Hot Shots ... Spice, Spice Baby!
10/1/2022 12:20 AM PT
It may officially be fall, but that doesn't mean the stars haven't stopped bringing the heat! You really autumn know that fall foliage has commenced, but that doesn't mean celebs have changed straight into their cozies.
Beleaf it or not ... these stars are not afraid to show some skin as they switch to cooler weather. A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Drake, Millie Bobby Brown and Mark Wahlberg were all looking quite spice-tacular as they flaunted their ripped bods and gourds.
Ain't no shame in being basic this time of year, so grab your pumpkin spice latte and fall right into our gallery of stunning stars who are showing some skin this season!