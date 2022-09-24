Stars In Full Bloom ... Flora And Fawn-a!

Celebs are putting the pedal to the metal while they bloom into their most colorful flower print swimsuits ... planting themselves right in the middle of a growing trend, and they all look like they're the best of buds.

Kendall Jenner kept all the peace in her flower bikini and committed to the theme with her flower hair accessory, while Barbie Ferreira looked euphoric in a botanic two-piece and Bella Thorne was truly part of nature's finest in her flowered halterneck bikini.

Poppy into our gallery and see a blooming arrangement of stars wearing floral print swimwear.