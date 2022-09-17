Sea-List Stars ... Under Da Watah!

Even Hollywood's biggest stars get a little salty from time to time ... and they're using their own fish-eye lenses to share their underwater moments straight from Davy Jones's locker!

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth went down under and popped a squat, while pro dancer Derek Hough flexed his mussels while he took over, what looks to be like, King Triton's throne. And, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev were mer-maid for each other after a couples snorkel sesh.

Take a deep dive into our gallery of stars hangin' under the water.