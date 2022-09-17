Sea-List Stars ... Under Da Watah!
9/17/2022 12:20 AM PT
Even Hollywood's biggest stars get a little salty from time to time ... and they're using their own fish-eye lenses to share their underwater moments straight from Davy Jones's locker!
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth went down under and popped a squat, while pro dancer Derek Hough flexed his mussels while he took over, what looks to be like, King Triton's throne. And, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev were mer-maid for each other after a couples snorkel sesh.
Take a deep dive into our gallery of stars hangin' under the water.
"Just look at the world around you, right here on the ocean floor, such wonderful things surround you, what more is you lookin' for?"