Carolina Panthers Fire Matt Rhule ... After 1-4 Start

The Matt Rhule era in Carolina is over -- the Panthers just announced they're parting ways with their head coach after a 1-4 start.

It's no secret -- the Panthers have been a mess so far this season ... and have really struggled during Rhule's tenure, going 5-11 and 5-12 in his first two years on the sidelines.

The decision comes just weeks after Panthers owner David Tepper said the organization would be "patient" with Rhule.

The Panthers lost 37-15 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday ... and after the game, he was questioned about his job security.

Matt Rhule on if he has talked to owner David Tepper about his job security. pic.twitter.com/wFH06xt9Ay — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 9, 2022 @SteveReedAP

"I've got nothing to say about that now, just here to talk about the game today," Rhule said. "Would never want to make this about me."

Rhule had four years left on his $62 million deal ... but it was clear the organization felt it was time to make a change ASAP.

Prior to the Panthers, Rhule was the head coach Baylor University, where he turned the program around. In his first year the team went 1-11. In 2018, his second year, they went 7-6. Then, in 2019, the team, ranked as high as 7th in the nation, went 11-3, and played in the Big 12 Championship.

He won the Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year Award in 2019, which is voted on by fellow coaches.

Before Baylor, Rhule coached at Temple ... going 28-23 and bringing success back to the program.