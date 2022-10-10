Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Oregon Unveils Neon Pink 'Stomp Out Cancer' Jerseys For UCLA Game

10/10/2022 12:15 PM PT
@oregonducksfootball

Highlighter green's out ... neon pink's in -- and, it's all for a great cause!!!

The Oregon Ducks announced Monday they're ditching their traditional uniforms for next weekend's home game against UCLA ... in order to pay homage to Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The kit has been dubbed "Stomp Out Cancer" by the school ... and the jerseys are sweet!

@oregonducksfootball

The numbers are colored-in pink ... as are most of the accents, including the school's logos.

The wings on the helmets, meanwhile, will also feature a similar shade of pink ... and the Ducks' gloves, cleats and wristbands will have the color all over them, too.

Of course, Oregon has become known for its bold jersey choices over the years -- and in fact, it was one of the first schools to ever douse its uniforms in pink for October.

marcus mariota oregon cancer awarness
IMAGN

Back in the Marcus Mariota days, Oregon had a few variations for the month ... including a hot-pink helmet.

The latest iteration will make its debut on Oct. 22 in Autzen Stadium ... when the nationally ranked Bruins head to Eugene for a monster Pac-12 game.

