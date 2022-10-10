Oregon Unveils Neon Pink 'Stomp Out Cancer' Jerseys For UCLA Game

Highlighter green's out ... neon pink's in -- and, it's all for a great cause!!!

The Oregon Ducks announced Monday they're ditching their traditional uniforms for next weekend's home game against UCLA ... in order to pay homage to Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The kit has been dubbed "Stomp Out Cancer" by the school ... and the jerseys are sweet!

The numbers are colored-in pink ... as are most of the accents, including the school's logos.

The wings on the helmets, meanwhile, will also feature a similar shade of pink ... and the Ducks' gloves, cleats and wristbands will have the color all over them, too.

Of course, Oregon has become known for its bold jersey choices over the years -- and in fact, it was one of the first schools to ever douse its uniforms in pink for October.

Back in the Marcus Mariota days, Oregon had a few variations for the month ... including a hot-pink helmet.