Protect Your Pet and Pocketbook With Pet Insurance

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Most pet owners would do absolutely anything for their furry companions. However, veterinary care is ridiculously expensive … and unexpected accidents, illnesses, or other emergencies can cost thousands of dollars. If you don’t want to choose between saving your pet’s life and paying your rent, you’d better check out Odie .

What is Odie? It’s a pet insurance company on a mission to ensure no pet gets left behind.

Emergency veterinary treatments often cost more than $1,000. However, in the United States, only 2% of pets are covered by pet insurance … which means 98 percent don’t have a financial safety net that guarantees they’ll get the treatment they need in an emergency.

Odie wants to change all that. So they offer flexible pet insurance plans that cover 70 to 90 percent of emergency care … but cost 15 to 30 percent less than other companies . Whether you need maximum coverage, lower deductibles, or lower monthly payments, Odie lets you create personalized plans that work for you.

With Odie, there is no such thing as “out of network.” In an emergency, you can visit any licensed vet in the United States and have your reimbursement claims processed in five business days or less. And there are no breed restrictions or age limits. So you can rest assured that you will never have to make heartbreaking choices because of unexpected veterinary care.

If you love your pet, don’t put yourself through unnecessary anxiety. Protect your pet and your finances with Odie pet insurance today.