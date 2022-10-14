Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' Painting Vandalized with Tomato Soup in Environmental Protest

Play video content

A Van Gogh masterpiece was vandalized with tomato soup ... in the name of environmental activism.

Two protesters from the group, Just Stop Oil, made their way to Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" Friday at the National Gallery in London, and hurled a can of Heinz tomato soup at the famed work.

The protesters, who then glued themselves to the wall beneath the 1889 iconic painting, said they chose a can of tomato soup because it symbolizes the dilemma of Brits who are so strapped because of gas prices they won't be able to heat up food in the coming winter.

Destroying Art To Score Political Points ... Something Went Wrong Righteous

Disgusting

They said, "The cost of living crisis has been driven up by fossil fuels."

The $85 million piece was not damaged, although the frame did suffer minor damage.

This isn't the first protest using art as a target ... a protester smeared cake over the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris. Another incident of vandalism ... protesters glued their hands on pieces by Botticelli and Boccioni. And, 2 protesters were arrested in Australia a few days back after gluing themselves to a Picasso.