Jamie Lee Curtis -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Jaime Lee Curtis' looks over the years are anything but scary!

Here is a 19-year-old version of the Halloween Queen ready to slay her killer in the classic slasher film "Halloween" back in 1978 (left).

And, 44 years later the actress has put her brave face back on for the newest "Halloween" film, "Halloween Ends" (right).

Curtis has reprised her role as Laurie Strode in "Halloween 2," "Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later," "Halloween: Resurrection," "Halloween (2007)," "Halloween 2 (2009)," "Halloween Kills" and now "Halloween Ends."

Her spooky days may be coming to an end, but she continues to reassure the world she's still got some killer looks!

The question is ...