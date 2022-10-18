Commanders Rip Jim Irsay Over Dan Snyder Comments, 'Highly Inappropriate'

The Washington Commanders just unleashed on Colts honcho Jim Irsay for saying "there is merit" to remove Dan Snyder as an NFL owner ... calling his comments "highly inappropriate, but not surprising."

Irsay got candid with reporters at the league's fall meetings on Tuesday ... where he said the allegations made against Snyder and the Washington football organization could result in a majority vote to remove him as team owner.

"I just believe in the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for, in the NFL, that you have to stand for that and protect that," the Colts owner said.

Irsay on Dan Snyder needing to sell the franchise: “That’s not what we’re about.” pic.twitter.com/tWhaIRB5yQ — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 18, 2022 @Matthew_Paras

"I just think that once owners talk amongst each other, they’ll arrive to the right decision," he added. "My belief is that, unfortunately, I believe that that’s the road we probably need to go down, and we just need to finish the investigation. But it’s gravely concerning to me, the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years."

The Commanders quickly fired a response at Irsay ... claiming his opinions are based on "falsehoods in the media."

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team had no opportunity to formally respond to the allegations," a Commanders spokesperson said.

"The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in the case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t."

Snyder was recently accused of both sexually harassing an employee and keeping revenue that was meant to be shared with NFL owners ... but the Commanders owner strongly denies the claims.