Daycare Workers Who Scared Kids with 'Horror' Masks Charged with Felonies

Halloween is now super scary for the 4 daycare workers who scared the crap out of children at a Mississippi childcare facility ... because they're now facing felony charges and possible prison time.

The 4 women are facing 3 counts each of felony child abuse. As you see in the video, which has exploded online, one of the women in a horror mask terrifies the little kids -- who look like they're 3 or 4 years old. The kids understandably lose it ... screaming and crying.

Another daycare worker is facing 2 misdemeanor charges -- failure to report abuse and simple assault.

All of the employees were fired by the daycare owner.