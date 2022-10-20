Daycare Workers Who Scared Kids with 'Horror' Masks Charged with Felonies
10/20/2022 4:04 PM PT
Halloween is now super scary for the 4 daycare workers who scared the crap out of children at a Mississippi childcare facility ... because they're now facing felony charges and possible prison time.
The 4 women are facing 3 counts each of felony child abuse. As you see in the video, which has exploded online, one of the women in a horror mask terrifies the little kids -- who look like they're 3 or 4 years old. The kids understandably lose it ... screaming and crying.
Another daycare worker is facing 2 misdemeanor charges -- failure to report abuse and simple assault.
All of the employees were fired by the daycare owner.
What's interesting ... whether the parents of the kids will sue for infliction of emotional distress. Seems like kind of a layup.