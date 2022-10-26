Hollywood's Baddest Witches -- Check Out These Wicked Costumes
10/26/2022 12:30 AM PT
These lovely ladies have taken a more sinister approach to Halloween costumes over the years ... conjuring up the perfect witch costume for some frightful fun!
Vanessa Hudgens, Cardi B, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Elizabeth Banks are just a few of the women who've fallen under witchy spells -- but who takes the cake as the wickedest witch of the west?
Kendall Jenner donned an all-black witch costume, lookin' ready to brew some potions -- her pointy hat even looks like it was made with some fresh crows! 😬
Sharon Osbourne flipped the script on the cliché ... dressing up as Glinda the Good Witch from "The Wizard of Oz" instead of her counterpart, the more commonly mimicked Wicked Witch.
These women know how to keep things frighteningly fun -- if ya dig dark magic!!!