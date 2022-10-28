Madonna Posts Topless Photos on Social Media

Madonna is certainly feeling herself this Friday, posting some topless selfies for her fans to enjoy heading into the weekend.

Madonna took to her IG account to share the sexy snaps … carefully placing some emojis over her nipples.

Of course, she’s gotta be careful to censor herself on the platform, hoping not to piss off Mark Zuckerberg, it seems.

We're sharing a censored version of Madonna's posts, but the real deal is over on her page.

It appears Madonna is sending a message with her use of nipple-covering emojis ... one breast has a candy emoji and the other has a money bag emoji ... and she posted another topless selfie with the phrase "went from candy to money" superimposed over her nipples.

Remember ... Madonna recently revealed her current obsession is sex, and it seems she's still got it on her mind.