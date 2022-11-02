D.J. Conner In 'Roseanne' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Michael Fishman was just 7 years old when he was first cast as D.J. Conner -- the rambunctious, kindhearted boy who is the youngest member of the Conner family -- in the American sitcom "Roseanne" back in 1988.

Michael was accompanied on the iconic series by Roseanne Barr as D.J.'s loving but sarcastic mother, Roseanne Conner and John Goodman as his comical and loving father, Dan Conner. D.J. started out with 3 older siblings, until the 8th season when his little brother Jerry Garcia was born into the show.