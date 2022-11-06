Harry Styles Hit With Flu Bug, Postpones 3 L.A. Concerts

Here's how bad the flu season has gotten ... Harry Styles had to cancel his first concert EVER because of an inability to perform -- that's how hard he was hit.

HS was set to hit the stage in L.A. Saturday night, performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood to a sold-out crowd of 70,000. He not only pulled the plug on that concert, but he also won't perform at Kia Sunday or Monday either. All 3 shows have been postponed to January.

Harry Styles shows at the Kia Forum taking place November 5th, 6th, 7th will be rescheduled to January 26th, 27th, 29th 2023. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Any additional show dates will play as scheduled. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NWh2uTjhFE — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) November 6, 2022 @thekiaforum

Harry somberly said ... "Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible."

Harry just broke his own record, but it's not something he's happy about ... "Until very recently I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would."

Now, this isn't the first show Harry's canceled -- he pulled the plug on a concert in Chicago last month -- but that was due to members of the band and crew getting sick. In the current case, it's because Harry's on the ropes.

As you probably know, this is the worst flu season in at least a decade. It's gnarly, and lots of folks have landed in the hospital.