Invest In The Hottest Real Estate Markets From Anywhere!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

As the old saying goes, when it comes to Real Estate , it’s all about “location, location, location.” But, that makes investing tricky. There are always hot markets out there. But, it's tough to take advantage if you’re not close enough to the action. Or at least that used to be the case. But now, thanks to an online platform called Roofstock , you can easily invest in real estate anywhere in the country.

Buying and managing an investment property is a lot of work. But Roofstock makes it incredibly simple. It makes buying and selling single-family rental properties ridiculously accessible. They provide investors with a curated database of rental properties located in more than 70 U.S. All you have to do is use advanced analytic tools to identify a property that meets your needs. Then you purchase it directly through the Roofstock platform . And, one of the company’s account executives will help you navigate the closing process.

Roofstock also provides referrals for reputable property managers, so you don’t need to live anywhere near your investment property. In fact, the vast majority of Roofstock users do not live by their properties and are buying them sight unseen.

With Roofstock, you may also qualify for a 30-day money-back guarantee on Roofstock-certified, single-family properties. And, if you do qualify, Roofstock will refund you the original purchase price. However, you are still responsible for applicable closing costs associated with any of these transactions.

So, if you’re ready to take advantage of hot real estate markets anywhere in the country, click here to learn more about Roofstock today.