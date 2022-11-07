L.A. Mayor Race, Celebrities & Big Shots Throw Money At Campaigns

The race for Mayor of Los Angeles will come to a close on Election Day Tuesday ... and lots of stars are sharing their endorsements in hopes they'll push their favorite candidate over the finish line with a victory.

Since the primaries wrapped up back in June, it's all come down to Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso ... and while Bass seems to be feelin' the love in terms of cash support, Caruso has secured a ton of A-list celebrity shout-outs.

Thank you @common for your support and for standing with me to fight for a brighter future for all of Los Angeles!#KarenBassForMayor pic.twitter.com/ypMnMx0ifs — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) November 4, 2022 @KarenBassLA

Since June, Bass' campaign has gotten donations from Ken Jeong, Natalie Portman, "Criminal Minds" star Kirsten Vangsness, and Dan Castellaneta -- the voice of Homer Simpson -- all at $1,500 each -- the maximum donation allowed.

Jane Fonda also chipped in $1,200 to Bass -- Kerry Washington and "Grey's Anatomy"s James Pickens Jr. each sent in $1K, while Chris Colfer from "Glee" and WeHo's Laugh Factory pitched in $500.

As for team Caruso, Paris Hilton's father and Kathy's husband, Rick, donated $1,500 -- as did a bunch of Hollywood execs from Warner Bros. - Discovery, Sony Music, Universal and more.

Caruso got a big celebrity endorsement Sunday from Chris Pratt ... calling him "the guy for our city."

As we reported, a slew of celebs shelled out for both Bass and Caruso during the primaries over the summer, with Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, and Samuel L. Jackson being a few that went team Bass ... while Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Elon Musk, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Snoop Dogg went with Caruso -- just to name a few.

.@KimKardashian endorsed LA mayoral candidate @RickCarusoLA in an enthusiastic pitch to her 313 million Instagram followers, saying he would help with crime and homelessness. pic.twitter.com/D8fOtj59dM — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) May 27, 2022 @sherlyholmes