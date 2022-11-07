WWE's Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria For First Time In 14 Years

Play video content

WWE star Omos -- on the heels of his big match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel ---- returned home to Nigeria for the first time in 14 years to surprise his family ... and the video of the encounter is one of the sweetest things you'll see!

TMZ Sports has video of the 7'3", 400-plus pound athlete sneaking into his family home (hard to do when you're a freakin' giant!) in Lagos ... the first time he's been there since 2008.

A camera crew captured the moment 28-year-old Omos was spotted by his family ... and predictably, he was immediately met with hugs, kisses and even some tears from his loved ones.

We're told ... Omos' family had no idea he would surprise them, hence the shocked reaction.

Omos -- real name Tolulope "Jordan" Omogbehin -- was just in Saudia Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel, where he went toe-to-toe with Strowman in a battle of the giants.

We're also told ... the Nigerian Giant is expected to make a major announcement while in Lagos visiting his fam -- though, any news will be hard to top his surprise visit.

Omos signed with WWE in 2019 and was the WWE Raw tag team champion with AJ Styles -- but his reuniting with his family is one of the proudest moments of his career.