Shoplifter Knocks Himself Hitting Plate Glass Window During Louis Vuitton Robbery

A brazen thief woke up in handcuffs after he literally knocked himself out by slamming into a large window at a Louis Vuitton store in Washington state.

The 17-year-old suspect was caught on surveillance vid clutching $18K in stolen goods and dashing for the exit inside the luxury shop in Bellevue, WA.

Moments later, the teen crashed into the plate glass window and fell like a sack of potatoes. As he lay unconscious, an officer ran over, sat on his back and placed him in cuffs.

The dramatic footage started circulating Monday ... it wasn't clear when the attempted heist went down.