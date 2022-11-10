Noose Found At Obama Presidential Center Site, Construction Halted

A disturbing discovery at the site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has put construction on pause ... because someone left a noose in the area.

The group overseeing construction, Lakeside Alliance, says operations were halted after "an act of hate was discovered at the project site."

Chicago police are on the case ... a CPD officer was photographed leaving the construction site Thursday afternoon with what appears to be plastic bag containing the rope.

A Chicago police officer collects a bag containing rope from the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday in Jackson Park. Officials say a noose was discovered at the project site and construction has been halted. https://t.co/oAM5bfDCNi pic.twitter.com/u6LYALOxqD — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) November 10, 2022 @briancassella

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says "Racism and racist symbols have no place in Chicago."

Meanwhile, recently reelected Governor J.B. Pritzker condemned the incident, saying he'll make sure Illinois "will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators."

The Obama Foundation called the incident "shameless" and an "act of cowardice and hate ... designed to get attention and divide us."

The Obama President Center is supposed to open in 3 years ... and plans include a library, activity center, plaza, forum and a museum.