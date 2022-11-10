Noose Found At Obama Presidential Center Site, Construction Halted

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Barack Obama Noose Found At Presidential Center A Clear 'Act of Hate'

11/10/2022 4:03 PM PT
Obama upset
Getty

A disturbing discovery at the site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has put construction on pause ... because someone left a noose in the area.

The group overseeing construction, Lakeside Alliance, says operations were halted after "an act of hate was discovered at the project site."

Charlie De Mar

Chicago police are on the case ... a CPD officer was photographed leaving the construction site Thursday afternoon with what appears to be plastic bag containing the rope.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says "Racism and racist symbols have no place in Chicago."

Meanwhile, recently reelected Governor J.B. Pritzker condemned the incident, saying he'll make sure Illinois "will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators."

The Obama Foundation called the incident "shameless" and an "act of cowardice and hate ... designed to get attention and divide us."

obama presidential center
Getty

The Obama President Center is supposed to open in 3 years ... and plans include a library, activity center, plaza, forum and a museum.

Lakeside Alliance, which is comprised of 4 minority-owned firms, is offering a $100,000 reward for help finding those responsible for what the group is calling a "shameful act."

