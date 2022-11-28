Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kraft Heinz Sued by Woman Claiming Mac & Cheese Takes Over 3.5 Mins to Make

Kraft Heinz Sued For Velveeta Shells & Cheese Prep Time... It Ain't Ready In 3.5 Mins!!!

11/28/2022 12:10 PM PT
Kraft Heinz has what some might call a cheesy lawsuit on its hands ... a woman claims the company misled customers about how much time it takes to cook its mac & cheese.

A Florida woman by the name of Amanda Ramirez filed the class action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz ... claiming its Velveeta Shells & Cheese is not actually "ready in 3 1/2" minutes, as advertised.

Ramirez says the 3.5 minutes is only the amount of time the food has to go in the microwave. She claims it takes more time to actually prepare the meal -- don't forget ya gotta pour water into the cup and stir in the cheese sauce.

She doesn't say how long it takes her, but claims the 4 steps listed in the directions --- remove the lid and cheese sauce pouch, add water to the fill line and stir, microwave for 3 1/2 minutes, and then stir in the cheese sauce -- don't equate to the mac actually being READY to eat in that time frame.

She's looking to put together a class of customers who might also be upset about the prep time and says the damages will exceed $5 million.

"We are aware of this frivolous lawsuit and will strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint," the company reportedly told USA Today.

It's a pretty wild suit, but Ramirez's team says it's all about holding companies like this accountable.

