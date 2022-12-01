Get Free Shipping and Guaranteed Holiday Arrival On This Cool DudeRobe

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The coolest dudes in your life will love the DudeRobe, a perfectly designed bathrobe they can wear both in and out of the house.

These Last Chance Shipping deals give TMZ readers free shipping and a guaranteed arrival for the holidays now through Dec. 8, so they can gift the coolest robe in town. Any dude will love to find the DudeRobe Luxury Men's Hooded Bathrobe under the Christmas tree.

It's got a hoodie fit and style, with premium sweatshirt material on the outside and a comfy, extra-absorbent inside that makes it perfect for post-shower hangs. The belt is permanently attached, so it's impossible to lose, and the above-the-knee length is stylish enough to wear while running errands or walking the dog.

Get a DudeRobe Luxury Men's Hooded Bathrobe for just $79.99 — 46% off the usual price — with free shipping and guaranteed holiday arrival if you order before December 8.

DudeRobe Luxury Men's Hooded Bathrobe Grey Large/XL - $79.99



See Deal