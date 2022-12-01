Guess Who This Little Cowboy Turned Into!

Before this country boy turned into a singer, songwriter and reality television star, he was taking notes and learning music from his guitar-playing pops and enjoying the outdoor life with his sister in Nashville, Tennessee.

This cute kid stirred up quite the commotion on Hannah Brown's season 15 of "The Bachelorette," and he has carried his on-camera experience over to his Ted Talk-esque podcast. He has also dabbled in modeling and acting, which is frequently showcased on his Instagram. And while he lets it all hang out ... it's evident he's into fitness based on his ripped physique.