Guess Who This Chill Kid Turned Into!
11/29/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this laid-back chick turned into a singer and a TV personality, she was just getting her feet wet in the music industry with her older brother in Oakland, California before making the big move to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams.
This cute kid started out her career as a backup vocalist for MC Hammer, but she's collaborated with music legends including Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim. Aside from her accomplished music career, she starred in a reality television show on the BET network and most recently hosted a one-on-one talk show on FOX.