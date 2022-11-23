Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Playful Kid Turned Into!

11/23/2022 12:01 AM PT
Getty/Instagram

Before this cute kid on her yellow telly turned into an actress and model, she was just cooking up a storm in her kiddy kitchen and getting ready for Turkey Day while growing up in sunny Los Angeles.

This beauty enjoyed a nice Thanksgiving dinner next to Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw in a hit popular drama/sports movie, but in real life, you can find her at the dinner table with her uber-talented musician father.

Need one more clue? She starred in a Netflix series taking place in Paris!

Can you guess who she is?

