Gift A Loved One An iPad Mini For 61% Off With Free Shipping

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This refurbished Apple iPad Mini 4 with WiFi only is a must-have gift for anyone on your list, from nephews to grandparents. This particular model that will arrive in time for Christmas comes with a snap-on case, lightning cable and AC wall adapter, and TMZ readers can get one for 61% less than what you'd pay at the Apple store.

Give the gift of working and playing from anywhere with this iPad Mini 4, complete with pre-installed iOS 12 and a 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor. The thin design makes it super portable, and perfect for bringing along to take pictures or record video with the 8MP camera.

128GB of storage lets the user download plenty of apps, while also saving important files like photos and documents right on the iPad. And the ten-hour battery life on this 2019 model, complete with a refurbished "B" rating, means they won't be spending their days tethered to an electrical outlet.

Snag this WiFi-only iPad Mini 4 for just $234.99, 61% off the usual price, with free shipping and a guaranteed arrival before Christmas now through December 8.