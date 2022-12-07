Get Spoiled With Amazing Oils!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

LĒVO has made the first automated infusion machine and it makes the process so easy that you’ll be wondering why you’ve been wasting money on store-bought infused oils, butters, honeys and milks.

Other infusers out there are generally created for making soy milk and when you use those machines for something else, well, you don’t get what you’re looking for. They tend to break up the foods, releasing chlorophyll, which can create an undesirable taste or color. The LĒVO machines have gone through multiple rounds or rigorous R&D to ensure that you’re left with the best-tasting whatever it is that you’re infusing.

LĒVO sells three different machines, meaning that whether you’re running a small business, cooking for a crowd, or just wanting to add a bit more flavor to your home cooking, there’s a machine for you. Imagine the difference between a regular cake made with plain oil. Now think of a cake made with oil infused with vanilla or with anise.