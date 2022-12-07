Joey Chestnut Gets Redemption For Shrimp Cocktail Loss, Devours Pierogies At Cavs Game

Jaws is back!!!

Just days after losing his crown at a famous shrimp cocktail eating contest -- Joey Chestnut redeemed himself at a Cleveland Cavaliers game, destroying the field in a pierogi competition.

The #1 competitive eater in the world -- who just lost by a wide margin at the St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating contest in Indianapolis on Saturday for the first time in EIGHT YEARS -- went up against Cavs fans during the halftime show of the Lakers game ... and got his redemption.

Joey Chestnut DOMINATED an eating competition during Cavs-Lakers 🤣



Chestnut: 47 pierogies 🥧

Everyone else combined: 33 pierogies 🥧



THE 🐐 pic.twitter.com/l6eDpagoJH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2022 @BleacherReport

Rockin' a Cleveland hoodie -- Chestnut stuffed his face, taking down a total of 47 pierogies ... while everyone else only ate 33 combined.

The 39-year-old was thrilled to be back in the winner's circle ... holding up a belt with the Cavaliers' mascot -- while wearing a big smile on his face.

Of course, things couldn't have looked worse for Chestnut just three days prior ... when he lost by nearly SEVEN pounds to Geoffrey Esper at the famous shrimp event.