These Innovative Earbuds Offer Real-Time Translation In 37 Languages

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Imagine being able to speak to billions of people all over the world in 37 different languages. It seems like a science-fiction story, but it's reality thanks to Mymanu's CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds.

Pay only $99 (Reg. $220) and save big on these real-time translating earbuds that will give you confidence every time you travel.

Whether you travel frequently for business or just like to visit other countries whenever you can, you will find that the CLIK S is a total game changer. Its own proprietary translation App, MyJuno, enables you to speak and write in any of these 37 languages.

Real-time speech-to-speech translation will help you talk to locals, and it even works in group conversations by speech or text in equal measure. At the same time you can use these earbuds to listen to music, answer phone calls, and check your texts and notifications.

Save $120 when you get these Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds on sale for $99 today.