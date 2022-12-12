TSU Football Staffer Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Player's Car In Jealous Rage

A Tennessee State University staffer was arrested earlier this month ... after she allegedly rammed her vehicle into a Tigers player's car in a fit of jealous rage.

According to court records, Devon Starling -- a TSU junior running back -- called police at 2:30 AM on Dec. 3 in Davidson County, TN after he said he saw his "ex-'fling'" Ariel Escobar, the Tigers' director of football operations and on-campus recruiting, in her car outside of his apartment as he was arriving home with his girlfriend.

The football player -- who logged 540 rushing yards and 2 total touchdowns this season -- claims he told Escobar to leave, but she refused. Police said in the documents that Starling then proceeded to drive around with his girlfriend while waiting for the cops to arrive.

According to the docs, Starling said that after pulling into a parking lot, Escobar followed him ... and then blocked him into a spot. The Tigers tailback alleged she then rammed her vehicle into his car while he and his girlfriend were still in it.

In the docs, Starling said Escobar actually backed up and hit his car a second time ... before pulling off. He claimed his car had minor damage.

According to the docs, Escobar later showed back up at his apartment ... where she was arrested. Police say she told them she did block them in with her car and said she wanted Starling to confess to his girlfriend that he had "had a sexual relationship" with her the day before.

Cops say the 22-year-old also admitted to throwing ketchup and scratching Starling's apartment door as well.

Court records show Escobar has been charged with 2 felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon ... and one count of misdemeanor vandalism. She's scheduled to appear in court in January.