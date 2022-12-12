Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Twitter Auctioning Off Hundreds of HQ Office Supplies

Twitter Cleaning House at Headquarters ... With Massive Online Auction

12/12/2022 11:14 AM PT
Twitter Having Online Auction For HQ Office Supplies
Twitter is dumping more than just thousands of employees ... the company is also unloading hundreds of office supplies in an online auction.

The items -- ranging from a Twitter blue logo to computers and chargeable exercise bikes -- all went up Sunday with prices starting at $25. Of course, that's expected to rise -- especially since some of it is super pricey kitchen equipment.

There's also a Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with a pump, a high-performance Task chair ... and a Sculpture Planter in the shape of a huge "@."

As you know, Elon Musk became CEO after buying the app for $44 billion. You'll recall, nearly half the workforce was slashed, and the fired employees filed suit against EM for violating California and federal laws.

The auction goes live January 17.

