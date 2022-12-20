Linnie McCallister In 'Home Alone' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Angela Goethals was just 13 years old when she was cast as Linnie McCallister -- the sarcastic and sassy older sister of Kevin McCallister -- in the classic Christmas film "Home Alone" back in 1990.

Angela shared the big screen with Macaulay Culkin as the rambunctious and forgotten child, Kevin McCallister, Catherine O'Hara as the neurotic but loving mother, Kate McCallister, John Heard as the spacey father, Peter McCallister, Joe Pesci as one of the bumbling wet bandits, Harry Lime and Daniel Stern as Harry's partner in crime, Marv Murchins.