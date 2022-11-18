Dr. Susan In 'Deep Blue Sea' 'Memba Her?!
Dr. Susan McCallister In 'Deep Blue Sea' 'Memba Her?!
11/18/2022 12:01 AM PT
English actress and model Saffron Burrows was 27 years old when she was cast as Dr. Susan McCallister -- the lead scientist studying sharks in aid to cure Alzheimer's but ends up being attacked and killed -- in the 1999 shark film "Deep Blue Sea."
Burrows shared the big screen with Samuel L. Jackson as the CEO who funded the aquatic study center, Russell Franklin, Thomas Jane as the shark hunter, whisperer and exceptional swimmer, Carter Blake and LL Cool J as the hilarious chef giving a humorous point of view on the shark attacks, Preacher.