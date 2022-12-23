Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Extreme Weather And Cold Hits U.S. For The Holidays

Extreme Weather Hits The U.S. Ahead Of Holidays ... Bomb Cyclone, Blizzards & Power Outages!!!

12/23/2022 11:30 AM PT
Extreme Cold Hits The U.S. For The Holidays
Launch Gallery
Iced Out Launch Gallery
Getty

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of year -- but not if you've got to travel this holiday season -- 'cause extreme weather has rocked the U.S. and canceled thousands of flights in the process.

Parts of the country have experienced everything from hurricane-strength winds to blizzards and a bomb cyclone ... causing power outages in nearly 1.5 million homes.

The Midwest has been hit hard with freezing cold weather, and some of those temperatures are said to get even colder than temps on Mars!!!

Getty

The winter weather has caused nearly 2/3 of the U.S. to be placed under a winter weather alert.

NEW YORK
FLOODING IN THE STREETS
Fox 5 NY

Of course, this weather isn't ideal for folks trying to get home for the holidays ... more than 3,000 flights have been already been delayed or canceled around the country on Friday morning alone.

From NYC to Chicago the winter weather is wreaking havoc in the U.S. ... and the worst is supposedly still to come.

Shirtless Stars in Snow -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Guess The Hot Stars In The Snow Launch Gallery

Stay safe out there!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later