Stars In Snow -- Celebrities Posing For The Camera In Freezing Temps

Even on a cold winter's day ... these celebrities are always ready to strike a pose and still manage to look hot showing off that winter glow! Check out some of your favorite stars snapping pics in the snow!

Five-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White is used to those freezing temps, as if the bare feet weren't proof enough ... and model Jordyn Woods is bundled up, posin' for the camera in her snow gear.

Kylie Jenner might not be that close with Jordyn anymore, but that ain't gonna stop the billionaire from getting dolled up for a frozen outing, too.

Soccer star Romeo Beckham isn't just into the international sport like his pops ... because it looks like he's taken up snowball chucking as a hobby!