Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Steamy Stars Heating Up In The Hot Tub!

Steamy Stars Heatin' Up In The Hot Tub!!! 🔥

1/7/2023 12:30 AM PT
Steamy Stars In Hot Tubs
Launch Gallery
It's Hot In Here! Launch Gallery

It's gettin' chilly out there, so it might be time to take a dip in the hot tub ... and that's exactly what these steamy stars did!

Kim Kardashian, Lindsey Shaw, Greer Grammer, and Kelly Gale are just a few of the celebs that took full advantage of the jacuzzi ... shinin' like a diamond while soaking it up!

Kylie Jenner and her bestie Yris Palmer donned their shades with their all-black bikinis, taking a quick dip in the hot tub.

"EastEnders" actress, Maisie Smith threw on a 2-piece before gettin' in the hot water -- but she still might've been cold, hence the furry hat and gloves.

Don't spend all day in there, ladies -- you'll prune up!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later