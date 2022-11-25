Stars In Black Bikinis ... What A Deal!

This Black Friday you can skip the long lines and pass on the mad dash for deals by shopping through our special sale of celebs in black swimwear ... other promotions and discounts not applicable at checkout!

Treat yourself to bodacious babes like Jennifer Lopez and Gabrielle Union scoring a deal in their itsy bitsy bikinis. Sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian are giving you a run for your money in their stringiest attire and Rita Ora is throwing some free shade your way in a daring halter.

Scan through our gallery of celebs in black bikinis on this fine Black Friday!