Hollywood's Hottest Couples -- Cuffing Season Is On!

Old man winter's cold grasp has begun to try to take hold of those last souls left out for the winter months ... and the best protection from slipping into the snowy months solo, is to link up with another hot body and ride it out as a pair!

Cuffed-up couples like Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns and Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard piggybacked off each other and linked up under the sun, while Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade held on tightly to their assets and brought on the heat!

Check out our gallery of Hollywood's hottest couples and if you're flying solo ... no need to fear, because these celebs are spreading the hotness!