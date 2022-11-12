Stars In Double Denim ... Indig-Oh My God!

Celebs are putting an edgy flare on the 'Canadian tuxedo' and giving new life to denim ... clearly a trend to reckon with this fall. These stunning stars are giving you an inside peak at their good looks and their good genes jeans!

A-listers like Dua Lipa and Ciara are elevating the denim standards and have been threading their way to these head-to-toe denim ensembles. And of course billionaire Kylie Jenner is always down to show some curves and spill the jeans!