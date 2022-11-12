Stars In Double Denim ... Indig-Oh My God!

Stars In Double Denim ... Indigo My God!
11/12/2022 12:20 AM PT
Celebs are putting an edgy flare on the 'Canadian tuxedo' and giving new life to denim ... clearly a trend to reckon with this fall. These stunning stars are giving you an inside peak at their good looks and their good
genes jeans!
A-listers like Dua Lipa and Ciara are elevating the denim standards and have been threading their way to these head-to-toe denim ensembles. And of course billionaire Kylie Jenner is always down to show some curves and spill the jeans!
Zip on into our gallery of stars who are conquering the world in double the denim and looking like jeaniuses while doing it!