Stars In Shiny Swimsuits ... Hollywood Goes Heavy Metal!

You can count on Hollywood's hottest to deliver the newest and shiniest trends and these celebs have been reflecting on their assets and are making metallic swimwear more sought after than the precious metals they are modeled after.

Looking like two shiny dimes, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian both went molten on the competition in a pair of platinum suits. Shining bright like a diamond, Demi Rose went for gold in an eye-catching strappy suit ... and Lizzo brings chrome to your dome in a tarnished green color scheme.

These polished pics appear to be blinding, so throw on your shades and check out our gallery of all the sexy stars slaying in metallic swimwear.