Patriotic Swimwear -- Guess Who!
American Flag Swimwear Guess Who!
7/4/2022 12:30 AM PT
Ignite your patriotic flame and get into the 4th of July spirit with these stars who have slipped into their finest American flag swimsuits!
Celebs are showing off their bods with pride, and now you have full access to the 'American Flag Suit Show' ... taking place at a beach or swimming pool near you!
Celebrate independence day by taking a look through our gallery of sexy stars rockin' and reppin' America. And, while you're scrolling through, put your celeb knowledge to the test by gaging which stars are decked out in some classic red, white and blue ... get in there like swimwear!