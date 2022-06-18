Hot Celebrity Dad Bods -- Guess Who!

Dad's are the big hype this weekend and famous fathers who are already hustling, are now adding 'Hot Bod' to their bulky resume.

These shredded stars are coming thru with their hot dad bods, and now you get a front row seat to the steamy show. Don't fret, there's plenty to pass around and share.

From actors to singers, models and athletes and more, take a look through our gallery of hot celebrity dad bods ... and while you're at it put your celeb knowledge to the test and see if you have what it takes to identify which celebrated dad is in the sexy shot.