Summer-Ready Abs -- Guess Who!

We are ripping into Summer 2022 and stars have been bulking up in all the best ways prepping for swimsuit season!

In the age of social media, it's basically man-datory to post some sort of bod' shot, and these shredded celebs have not failed to give Instagram a look at what's under the hood! The gang's all here ... Actors, influencers, tv stars and more are poppin' off with their washboard abs, so take a peek through our gallery of stars who are more than summer-ready.