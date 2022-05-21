Summer-Ready Abs -- Guess Who!
Summer-Ready Abs Guess Who?!
5/21/2022 12:30 AM PT
We are ripping into Summer 2022 and stars have been bulking up in all the best ways prepping for swimsuit season!
In the age of social media, it's basically man-datory to post some sort of bod' shot, and these shredded celebs have not failed to give Instagram a look at what's under the hood! The gang's all here ... Actors, influencers, tv stars and more are poppin' off with their washboard abs, so take a peek through our gallery of stars who are more than summer-ready.
Can you put your celeb knowledge on the line and guess which Hollywood hunk is in the bare-chested shot?