Guess Who This Snow Cutie Turned Into!

Before this bundled-up kid in her white beanie was putting out #1 songs on the charts, she was just posing with her snowman, wishing and dreaming of becoming a huge star and growing up in chilly British Columbia, Canada.

After studying musical theater in college, she went on to place 3rd on "Canadian Idol." Years later, she had athletes, hospitals and basically the entire world singing and dancing to her first banger! In 2015, Tom Hanks hilariously lip-synched his way through this singer's track "I Really Like You."