Bats in Houston Falling From Under Bridge Because of Frigid Temperatures

More than a quarter million bats are suffering from the sub-freezing temps in Houston, and some kind folks have jumped in to provide them some warmth.

Houston is an ice box ... it's also home to 300,000 bats, which are going into hypothermic shock and falling from trees to the pavement.

The Mexican free-tailed bats live near a bridge, and there's no buffer from the cold and the wind.

The Houston Humane Society's Wildlife Department is corralling the bats and placing them near heat sources. The Director of the org says her people are giving the bats fluids under their skin to provide hydration and then offering them food.

They've actually lined the ground below where the bats live with foam, to cushion the blow when they fall.

As for why all the fuss, well aside from the humane aspect, bats eat moths, mosquitoes and other pests, so it's all part of ecosystem balance.