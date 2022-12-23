Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
News Anchor 'Disappears' On Camera In Severe Weather Whiteout In Buffalo

Extreme Weather Anchor 'Vanishes' In Winter Whiteout ... 'I Couldn't See You!'

12/23/2022 2:49 PM PT
CNN

The winter weather this year is no joke, and visibility is getting severely worse in places with extreme conditions ... which is exactly how this reporter seemingly appeared out of nowhere due to an insane whiteout.

CNN's Polo Sandoval performed his reappearing trick Friday in Buffalo, NY, as he showed viewers just how bad the conditions have gotten ... and if ya squint real hard, you might be able to spot him at the beginning of the clip.

CNN

Polo -- wearing all-black, mind you -- says he's seen a few cars on the road ... a big mistake, especially with a current driving ban on the area. He says the lack of visibility comes from high winds, because there isn't a ton of snow being created.

CNN's anchor, Kristin Fisher, admits she completely lost Polo at the beginning -- before he stepped through the rough storm.

SEATTLE
STREET SKATIN'
Twitter/@JNaifyNaif

As we reported, extreme weather has rocked the U.S. and canceled thousands of flights in the process ... but some are still findin' ways to have fun, as this street skater demonstrates!

